Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $299,000 Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

NYSE CHWY opened at $74.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,749.50, a PEG ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average is $82.11.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

