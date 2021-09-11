Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $367,000 Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 661.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 229.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 119,964 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 554.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 42,115 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

ALV stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

