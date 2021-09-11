Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMH. Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 138 shares of company stock valued at $3,006. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. Analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

