Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Athene by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $4,319,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth $2,326,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $984,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH opened at $68.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, increased their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

