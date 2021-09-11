Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DANOY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danone from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

