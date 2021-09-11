DAOventures 24 Hour Volume Reaches $236,908.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $236,908.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008212 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,756,004 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

