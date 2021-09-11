David W. Ruttenberg Sells 7,690 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.30.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 68.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 114.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
