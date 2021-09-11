David W. Ruttenberg Sells 7,690 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 68.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 114.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

