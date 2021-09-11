DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DVA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $123.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

