DCM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,550 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up 0.8% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,749,000 after acquiring an additional 155,841 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.75.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.36. 2,294,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

