DCM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,615 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 723.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 2,480.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 194,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 79.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 191,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

PRFT traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,695. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $122.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

