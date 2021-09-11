DCM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Eagle Materials comprises 0.9% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

NYSE EXP traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $145.53. The stock had a trading volume of 262,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

