DCM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 1.0% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 3.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.83. 4,059,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,506. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

