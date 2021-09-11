DCM Advisors LLC Purchases 4,850 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,436 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Archrock by 12.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 181,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 18.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Archrock by 7.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,314 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 30.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 496,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 117,379 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.36. 877,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,981. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 2.21.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.24 million. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $271,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

