DCM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,813. The firm has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average of $180.19. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.