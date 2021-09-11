DCM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in Zoetis by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 6.9% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

ZTS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,813. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.19.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

