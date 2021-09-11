DCM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 0.8% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

Shares of CCI traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,872. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

