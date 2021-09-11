DCM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,883,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

