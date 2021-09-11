DCM Advisors LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,883,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,912. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

