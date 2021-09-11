Decentraland Price Tops $0.84 on Top Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $101.42 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00059959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00163740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043561 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,085,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,367,643 coins. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

