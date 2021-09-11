DeepBrain Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.13 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $18.13 million and approximately $486,082.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002365 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00064829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00126450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00166345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002905 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

