Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DNN. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

