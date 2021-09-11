Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Target Price to $30.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.5% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after buying an additional 846,343 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 150.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,095,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after buying an additional 658,467 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

