Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.42.

DTEGY opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

