Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.42.
DTEGY opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
