Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Diageo makes up approximately 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.04. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $202.35. The company has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.