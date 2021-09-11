Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after acquiring an additional 841,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19,305.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,420,000 after purchasing an additional 490,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,089 shares of company stock valued at $33,942,290 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $155.37 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

