Digital Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,646 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,026% compared to the average daily volume of 1,123 put options.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $155.37 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day moving average is $150.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,089 shares of company stock valued at $33,942,290. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,211,000 after acquiring an additional 201,697 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.