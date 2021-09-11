Digital Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,646 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,026% compared to the average daily volume of 1,123 put options.
Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $155.37 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day moving average is $150.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.
In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,089 shares of company stock valued at $33,942,290. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,211,000 after acquiring an additional 201,697 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
