Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,499,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $295,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after buying an additional 115,807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after buying an additional 325,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $120.49. 1,459,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,594. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.35.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

