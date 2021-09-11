Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Up 3.4%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$107.00 and last traded at C$106.64. Approximately 150,169 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 101,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$89.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -149.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

