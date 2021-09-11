DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in DocuSign by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $277.15 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.27, a PEG ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

