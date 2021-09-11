Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $90.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.69.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

