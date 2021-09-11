Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,561 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,221,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.15.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

