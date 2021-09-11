Dovu 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.40 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Dovu has traded up 18% against the dollar. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $19.88 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 712,812,517 coins. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

