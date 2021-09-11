DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,603 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 13.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 105,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 220.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DraftKings by 9.0% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,878,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,528,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,987,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,846,031 shares of company stock worth $258,220,455. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKNG stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,536,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,158,445. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

