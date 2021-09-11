Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

GRWXF stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Draper Esprit has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

