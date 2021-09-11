Drive Shack (LON:DS) Price Target Raised to GBX 500

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.