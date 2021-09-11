Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Major Shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc Sells 284,212 Shares of Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 75.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,615,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.