Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Marriott International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $135.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

