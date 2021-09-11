Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 67,336 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 67,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 3,049,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,914 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 55.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,866 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after purchasing an additional 962,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 60.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,689,000 after purchasing an additional 913,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.61 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

