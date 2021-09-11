Duality Advisers LP Buys 26,224 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 435.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,224 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,167,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.