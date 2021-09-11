Duality Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,363,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after purchasing an additional 722,541 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,266,000 after purchasing an additional 603,907 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 44.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after purchasing an additional 365,095 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $75.91 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $76.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,980 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CWST shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

