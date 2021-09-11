Duality Advisers LP Grows Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

