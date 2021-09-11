Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 19,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

ADP opened at $200.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

