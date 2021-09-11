Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Raised to $60.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of -188.15. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $532,486.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,664 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,048.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after acquiring an additional 517,092 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100,474 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

