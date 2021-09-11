Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

