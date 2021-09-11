Dusk Network Market Capitalization Hits $57.39 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $57.39 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00162393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.