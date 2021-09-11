E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) Plans $80.00 None Dividend

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) declared a None dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 80.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

E-L Financial stock opened at C$980.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$927.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$924.80. E-L Financial has a 52 week low of C$650.00 and a 52 week high of C$989.99.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported C$59.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$928.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that E-L Financial will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

