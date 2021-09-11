Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $14,568,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $11,908,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $196,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,090.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,020. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

