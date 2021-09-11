EasyFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.66 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $5.61 or 0.00012320 BTC on popular exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $14.16 million and $2.66 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EasyFi has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

