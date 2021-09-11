easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESYJY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $9.91 on Friday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

