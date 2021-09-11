easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESYJY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $9.91 on Friday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

