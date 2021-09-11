Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 402.36 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.23). Approximately 296,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 131,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398 ($5.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 400.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £513.41 million and a PE ratio of -17.34.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Company Profile (LON:EFM)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Far East with the exception of Japan and Australasia. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia.

